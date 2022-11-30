POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How will Ukraine becoming a NATO member impact the ongoing conflict?
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has reaffirmed that Ukraine will one day become a member of the world's largest security alliance, with promises of winter aid for its fight against Russia. Alexander Rodnyansky, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, weighs in on how bad the situation is in Ukraine as winter approaches and the political significance of Kiev joining NATO. #Ukraine #NATO #Russia
November 30, 2022
