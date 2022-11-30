POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye expects concrete steps from Sweden, Finland to address security concerns
04:00
World
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says the new government in Sweden is sincere in the fight against terrorism, but that important steps still need to be taken. Turkiye has asked Sweden and Finland to stop supporting terror groups and take concreate action against their affiliates in return for the ratification of their NATO membership bids. Former Turkish Ambassador to Syria Oguz Celikkol explains what Ankara expects from the Nordic countries. #NATO #Sweden #PKKterrorists
November 30, 2022
