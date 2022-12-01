POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fans at World Cup display solidarity with Palestine
04:23
World
Fans at World Cup display solidarity with Palestine
Thousands of fans in Qatar stadiums have been chanting pro-Palestine slogans and displaying huge banners calling for their freedom. Palestinians themselves say the 2022 World Cup is an opportunity to raise awareness of Israel's occupation of their lands. Political analyst Saif Alislam Eid discusses this high profile display of support for the Palestinian cause. #Palestinesolidarity #Qatar2022 #Israel
December 1, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?