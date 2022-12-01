POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The UN is concerned 2023 will be a year of 'tremendous suffering’
04:59
World
The UN is concerned 2023 will be a year of 'tremendous suffering’
The UN believes that by the end of this year more than 220 million people in over 50 countries will face food shortages. As many as 45 million people around the world are at risk of starvation. Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva, discusses which countries are in dire need of humanitarian aid. # MartinGriffiths #UN #Ukrainewar
December 1, 2022
