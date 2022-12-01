What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Will winter be a turning point in the Ukraine conflict?

After months of Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine, millions of people are living without power in freezing conditions. But will this make Ukraine more likely to negotiate with Russia or harden their resolve to fight on? Guests: Dmitry Polyanskiy First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative James Carden Former Adviser to the US-Russia Bilateral Presidential Commission