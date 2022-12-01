POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US firm awarded $1.2B to produce weapons for Kiev
In Ukraine, there are new fears Russia may be planning another large-scale attack on the country's critical infrastructure after satellite imagery showed a build-up of long-range strategic bombers at a key airbase. The US has promised new air defence systems for Ukraine, while NATO's Secretary General said despite costs, allies must continue their support too. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
December 1, 2022
