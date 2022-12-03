World Share

Africa Matters: Mozambique Corruption Trial

It's the biggest corruption case in Mozambique's history with 19 high-ranking officials on trial. But will they be held accountable? Consultant at the Institute for Security Studies, Borges Nhamirre talks us through what the trial has revealed so far. As the globe marked World AIDS Day, we follow an NGO in South Africa that's battling stigma by encouraging young men to get tested for HIV. And in The Gambia, the families of 70 children who died after taking toxic cough syrups are still waiting for answers and government compensation. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme, bringing you under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you better understand Africa, and why it matters, through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. #africamatters