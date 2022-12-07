World Share

Anti-war sentiment: is it on the rise?

There have been more than a few demonstrations calling for Europe to end its support for Ukraine and bring an end to the conflict whatever it takes. Some protests are just outright pro-Russian. Is the discontent because the conflict is causing the high energy bills and cost of living crisis that are causing pain to Europeans, or is something else at play? GUESTS: Jana Kazaz Research Fellow at Globsec Anna Matveeva Visiting Senior Research Fellow at King’s College London Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.