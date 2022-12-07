December 7, 2022
03:35
03:35
More Videos
Blinken: US neither encourages nor enables Kiev to attack Russia
Washington has denied ‘encouraging or enabling' Ukrainians to strike inside Russian territory. The US State Department is walking a careful line following three unprecedented drone strikes deep inside Russia’s borders. Military affairs analyst Brendan Kearney looks at how the US is keeping its distance from these attacks while still supporting Kiev. #ukrainiandrones #EngelsAirBase #Russia
More Videos