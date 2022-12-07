World Share

27 EU leaders attend one-day summit in Albania

Leaders from the European Union and the Western Balkans have met in the Albanian capital Tirana to discuss how to boost relations. One of the main items on the agenda is accession talks. Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia have all applied to join the bloc, but their membership bids have stalled. Kurt Bassauener from the Democratization Policy Council weighs in on whether these latest talks will bring any progress. #EU #Abania #EUmembership