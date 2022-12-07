World Share

Is the US making a profit from the conflict in Ukraine?

Top European Union officials are accusing the United States of profiting from the war in Ukraine through high natural gas prices and weapons sales, while Europe struggles with rampant inflation and a cost of living crisis. Amidst rising tensions, a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and his American counterpart in Washington saw both attempt to send a message of unity. So can the united front against Russia actually stay united? And is the United States really taking advantage of the conflict in Ukraine? Guests: Nicholas Lokker Research Assistant at the Centre for a New American Security Marie Jourdain Visiting Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center Thomas O’Donnell Energy and Geopolitics Analyst Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.