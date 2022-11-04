World Share

One on One - Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter

Sepp Blatter is famous for serving as the eighth president of football’s world governing body FIFA from 1998 to 2015. But he’s also become known for his controversial departure from the organisation. TRT World sat down with the former FIFA boss to talk about the allegations he faced during his exit. Blatter claims his successor Gianni Infantino led a secret plan to remove him from office. In his first televised interview since being acquitted of fraud by a Swiss court, Blatter lifts the lid on those he says stabbed him in the back.