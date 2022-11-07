POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia resumes participation in Black Sea grain deal
05:34
BizTech
Russia resumes participation in Black Sea grain deal
This week we saw the Black Sea Grain Initiative saga unfold. Russia suspended its involvement in the grain deal before deciding to rejoin it. The agreement allows key supplier Ukraine to ship agricultural produce to the rest of the world. The deal was brokered by Türkiye and the UN in July. It ensures the safe passage of cargo ships carrying grain from Ukrainian ports after they were blocked by Russia. For more on the story, we spoke to economist Taha Meli Arvas. #Grain #Russia #Ukraine
November 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?