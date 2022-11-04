POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Who’s behind Imran Khan's assassination attempt?
26:00
World
While leading protests calling for a snap election, former Pakistani prime minister, Imran Khan was shot. The PTI leader survived the attempt on his life. But who was behind the attack? And will the perpetrator be brought to justice? Guests: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Ismail Founding Member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party Naeem Khalid Lodhi Former Defense Minister of Pakistan
November 4, 2022
