Gun laws may call shots in US midterms
The United States is at a delicate point in its history, with many wondering about the robustness of its democracy and whether it could withstand another disputed national election like the one lost by Donald Trump two years ago. As the opposition Republicans try to re-take control of Congress in Tuesday's mid-term elections, guns and violent crime are major issues. From Washington, TRT World's Andy Roesgen reports. #guncontrol #usmidterms2022 #2ndamendment
November 5, 2022
