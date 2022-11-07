POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Migrant rescue ship defies Rome to remain at Italian port
There's a standoff in Italy. The government won't allow migrants aboard rescue ships to disembark, while the captains are refusing to leave until they do. The new, far-right government of Giorgia Meloni is only allowing those identified as vulnerable onto land, and is refusing to respond to requests from other vessels stuck at sea. Liz Maddock has the story. #italy #migrantcrisis #giorgiameloni
November 7, 2022
