Asia Pacific stocks mostly rise ahead of US midterm elections

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher early as investors digest the Bank of Japan's summary of opinions and look ahead to the US midterm elections. European markets are also heading for a mixed open ahead of midterm elections, which will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Danni Hewson joined us for the details. She is a financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. #StockMarket #MidtermElections #BankofJapan