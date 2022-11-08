POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRT World speaks with director of international renewable energy agency
TRT World speaks with director of international renewable energy agency
As world leaders come together for the latest UN climate conference, COP27, the question of whether there will be a real breakthrough for the climate crisis is viewed with skepticism. Widespread soaring energy prices and inflation, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has forced countries to return to traditional energy sources such as fossil fuels, so capping the 1.5°C target agreed upon under the Paris Agreement has become more challenging. TRT World spoke with International Renewable Energy Agency Director General Francesco La Camera about the need for change in energy systems and the transition to renewables on a global scale.
November 8, 2022
