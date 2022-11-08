POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What does a Republican win in the midterm elections mean for Donald Trump?
03:34
World
What does a Republican win in the midterm elections mean for Donald Trump?
Voters in the US head to the polls for crucial midterm elections. Joe Biden’s Democratic Party currently controls both the Senate and the House of Representatives. But the Republicans are optimistic of winning both chambers. Ross Feingold, political risk analyst and former Asia chairman of Republicans Abroad weighs in on these elections and what it means for former US president Donald Trump. #USmidtermelections #Biden #Trump
November 8, 2022
