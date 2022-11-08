World Share

Kristersson: Sweden considers PKK a terrorist organisation

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is in Türkiye to discuss his country's NATO membership bid. Sweden and Finland have applied to join the military alliance following Russia's attack on Ukraine. Türkiye wants both countries to co-operate on counter-terrorism as a condition for supporting their membership bids. Mehmet Celik from the Daily Sabah has more on this visit and Ankara’s security concerns. #Erdogan #Kristersson #NATO