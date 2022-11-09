World Share

Report: Developing countries need $1T a year in climate finance

More than $1T a year is needed for climate action. That's according to a report released ahead of talks on climate financing at the COP 27 conference in Egypt. Political leaders from industrialised countries are coming under increasing pressure to fund the transition of the developing world to renewable energy. Nameerah Hameed, a climate analyst unpacks whether the issue of financial reparations may jeopardise final agreements reached in this summit. #COP27 #SharmElSheikh #ClimateCrisis