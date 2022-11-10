POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
9th summit of Organization of Turkic States begins on Friday
9th summit of Organization of Turkic States begins on Friday
This year's Organization of Turkic States summit is taking place in Uzbekistan's historic city of Samarkand. Regional security, trade and co-operation will top the agenda. The energy crisis and the ramifications of the Ukraine conflict will also be discussed. Political analyst Onur Erim weighs in on how much the Turkic world has changed over the years. #TurkicStates #Samarkand #Uzbekistan
November 10, 2022
