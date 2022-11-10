POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden says US midterm results were a ‘good day for democracy’
Biden says US midterm results were a ‘good day for democracy’
US President Joe Biden has hailed the midterm elections as ‘a good day for democracy’ after Democratic candidates had a surprisingly strong performance. Although Republicans are expected to claim a slim majority in the House of Representatives, they failed to deliver a ‘red wave.’ Alexander Keyssar from Harvard University weighs in on how Biden and his party fared on election night. #Biden #Democrats #USMidtermElections
November 10, 2022
