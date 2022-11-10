Biden says US midterm results were a ‘good day for democracy’

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

US President Joe Biden has hailed the midterm elections as ‘a good day for democracy’ after Democratic candidates had a surprisingly strong performance. Although Republicans are expected to claim a slim majority in the House of Representatives, they failed to deliver a ‘red wave.’ Alexander Keyssar from Harvard University weighs in on how Biden and his party fared on election night. #Biden #Democrats #USMidtermElections