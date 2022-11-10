World Share

Kiev cautious as Russia orders its troops out of Kherson

On Thursday, Ukrainian government officials were still urging caution over Russia’s announcement that it is retreating from the city of Kherson. The pullout has been held up as evidence of Russia’s continuing failure on the battlefield and a significant potential victory for Ukraine. Kiev claimed 12 more villages had been liberated and its forces had advanced 7 kilometres further south. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.