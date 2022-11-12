World Share

One on One Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev

The Organization of Turkic States, formerly known as the Turkic Council, was founded on October 3, 2009 with the aim of enhancing co-operation among Turkic-speaking states. The organisation includes Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye. This year, leaders of came together in Uzbekistan for their annual summit. The main agenda item is strengthening economic and cultural ties between the member states. TRT World sat down with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev to discuss the outcomes of the OTS summit, the war in Ukraine, and Kyrgyzstan's relations with Türkiye. #turkicstates #kyrgyzstan