POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev
14:20
World
One on One Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev
The Organization of Turkic States, formerly known as the Turkic Council, was founded on October 3, 2009 with the aim of enhancing co-operation among Turkic-speaking states. The organisation includes Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye. This year, leaders of came together in Uzbekistan for their annual summit. The main agenda item is strengthening economic and cultural ties between the member states. TRT World sat down with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev to discuss the outcomes of the OTS summit, the war in Ukraine, and Kyrgyzstan's relations with Türkiye. #turkicstates #kyrgyzstan
November 12, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?