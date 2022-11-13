World Share

Pakistan take on England in the tournament final

Can history repeat itself at the Cricket T20 World Cup final taking place in Australia? That's the question on the minds of Pakistani fans watching the game currently underway. Back in 1992, Pakistan faced England in the final. Same venue of today's encounter. Both sides cruised into the decider after emphatic semi final wins over New Zealand and India, But the wet weather that has plagued the tournament throughout, may steal the show. LOCK-LUN Lachlan Guselli has more. #T20