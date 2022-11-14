POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
‘Polluters must pay’, UN COP27 climate summit started in Egypt
07:24
BizTech
Proceedings in COP-27 climate summit in Egypt have delivered warnings that by now have become all-too familiar: that global temperatures are on track to blow past official targets. And that means more severe episodes of cold and hot weather, bigger and more destructive storms, and sea levels that threaten to displace millions of vulnerable communities. Delegates agree that urgent action is needed to end the global economy's reliance on fossil fuels that got us where we are. It'll be an expensive endeavour. The question now is: how exactly will that money be spent, and who should pay for it all. Niklas Hagelberg joined us from Egypt for the details. He is climate change coordinator at UNEP. #Egypt #COP27 #Environment
November 14, 2022
