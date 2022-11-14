POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What could be the motive behind the Istanbul bomb attack?
03:47
World
What could be the motive behind the Istanbul bomb attack?
Several suspects have been detained across Istanbul following an explosion in a busy shopping district on Sunday. At least six people died and 81 were wounded in the attack, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 'smells like terrorism’. Necdet Ozceli, researcher on terrorism and insurgency at the SETA Foundation, discusses the timing and the motivation behind this attack. #IstanbulBombing #PYD #Taksim
November 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?