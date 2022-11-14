World Share

City of Los Angeles announces strict water conservation order

The United States is among the countries where drought has become an increasingly dire problem. In the state of California, nearly 6 million residents have been on a mandatory water conservation order since June as a mega drought caused some reservoirs to drop below critical levels. Los Angeles, one of the largest cities in the country, has announced its strictest-ever outdoor watering restrictions, which come with penalties for those who violate the new ordinance. Ediz Tiyansan takes a look at how residents in Los Angeles are adapting to the situation and what's at stake if conservation efforts fail.