World Share

Could Ukraine’s victory in Kherson change the course of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

Russian occupation ends in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, one of Ukraine's most significant military achievements and a major setback for Moscow. However, does it spell doom for Putin's offensive or is it just a misstep in what could be years of fighting ahead? Guests: Andrij Dobriansky Chair of UN Affairs at the Ukrainian World Congress Sergey Markov Former Member of Russian Parliament Elisabeth Braw Senior Research Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute