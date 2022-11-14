POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Taiwan dominates talks between Biden, XI as they find common ground on Ukraine conflict
05:56
World
Taiwan dominates talks between Biden, XI as they find common ground on Ukraine conflict
The Taiwan issue dominated talks between President Joe Biden, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. But the two leaders found areas of common ground during the powers' first in-person summit in three years, including a joint warning against Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Volker Stanzel, former German ambassador to China weighs in the two leaders stance Taiwan. #Xi #Biden #Taiwan
November 14, 2022
