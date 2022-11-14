POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish police arrest prime suspect, several others behind attack
02:21
World
The prime suspect in Sunday's terror attack in Istanbul has been arrested, along with dozens of others. Just after four o'clock in the afternoon, an explosion ripped through a popular shopping district, killing six people and injuring more than 80. As the city grieves, many at home and abroad are standing strong, showing their support for the country. Our correspondent Priyanka Navani reports from the scene of the attack.
November 14, 2022
