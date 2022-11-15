POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden thanks Erdogan for efforts in landmark grain deal
05:30
World
Biden thanks Erdogan for efforts in landmark grain deal
The Turkish and US presidents have met on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Erdogan and Biden discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. Biden thanked Erdogan for his efforts in the resumption of the Black Sea grain export deal between Ukraine and Russia. Helin Sari Ertem from Istanbul Medeniyet University outlines what President Erdogan hopes to achieve at the G20 summit. #Biden #Erdogan #G20
November 15, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?