World population hits the 8 billion mark
Everyone meet Vinice Mabansag - the baby girl was born in Manila at 1:29 am, local time. Just as importantly the UN has chosen her to symbolically represent the world reaching a population of eight billion people. The figure is an astonishing milestone and one that will have repercussions for the entire world. The clock is keeping track of births and deaths, and shows how the population is growing. According to the UN the eight billionth person was born on Tuesday and the population is now three the size it was in 1950. But conversely, the rate of growth has slowed down because fewer people are being born. Sarah Morice reports now on the falling birth rate in Europe.
November 15, 2022
