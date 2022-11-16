POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRNC celebrates its 39th anniversary this year
The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is celebrating its 39th Anniversary. This year for the first time the Republic has been accepted as an observer member by the international body, the Organization of Turkic States. Speaking to TRT World, the TRNC's foreign minister thanked the Turkish president for his support, and warned the EU was biased against Turkish Cypriots. Naim Ongeren reports from Lefkosa.
November 16, 2022
