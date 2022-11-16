World Share

Turkish President Erdogan expects grain deal to be extended

The G20 summit in Bali has ended. The Turkish president has told fellow leaders he believes the Ukraine grain deal will be renewed. It's due to run out on Saturday - and there had been concerns Russia would not sign up again. But as our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Bali, the Ukraine conflict overshadowed the summit - and Türkiye is once again trying to mediate.