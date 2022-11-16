POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO chief says no indication missile was a deliberate attack
02:22
World
NATO chief says no indication missile was a deliberate attack
Poland's President Andrej Duda says the deadly missile strike that killed two people on Tuesday appears to be an unfortunate accident and not an intentional attack. His comments were echoed by the head of NATO, who believes Tuesday's blast was likely caused by Ukraine's air defence systems in response to a Russian bombardment. However, Jens Stoltenburg says Russia bears the ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine.
November 16, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?