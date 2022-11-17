BizTech Share

FTX investors write down assets after bankruptcy declaration

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said it would write down the value of its entire investment of $275M in collapsed crypto currency exchange FTX. FTX's other backers such as SoftBank Group's Vision Fund and crypto-focused hedge fund Sequoia Capital have also marked down their investment to zero after FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for bankruptcy. We spoke to Susannah Streeter, who is investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown in the UK. #FTX #Temasek #SoftBank