FTX investors write down assets after bankruptcy declaration
04:16
BizTech
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said it would write down the value of its entire investment of $275M in collapsed crypto currency exchange FTX. FTX's other backers such as SoftBank Group's Vision Fund and crypto-focused hedge fund Sequoia Capital have also marked down their investment to zero after FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for bankruptcy. We spoke to Susannah Streeter, who is investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown in the UK. #FTX #Temasek #SoftBank
November 17, 2022
