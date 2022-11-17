BizTech Share

UK Chancellor Hunt unveils budget plan, boosting taxes

There's a lot riding on the success of Downing Street's new budget, given the current state of the world's fifth largest economy. The main concern for most consumers will be inflation, which reached a multi-decade high of more than 11% in October. The British economy is also on the brink of a recession, with GDP shrinking slightly in the third quarter. That means fewer jobs and lower incomes for households, and smaller profits for businesses. For more on this, we spoke to Denis MacShane, who is former British MP and Minister for Europe. #UnitedKingdom #Budget #Inflation