Twitter employees walk out after Elon Musk ultimatum

Hundreds of Twitter employees have resigned after an ultimatum from its new owner Elon Musk. The billionaire has fired nearly half of the company's 75-hundred workforce since he bought the company. Twitter's offices are now temporarily closed until Monday. Technology journalist, Chris Stokel-Walker unpacks how these resignations will impact twitter. #TwitterResignations #ElonMusk #FreeSpeech