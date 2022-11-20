World Share

Did China and India Distance Themselves From Russia At the G20 Summit in Bali?

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine cast a shadow over the annual gathering of the world's top 20 economies. Notably absent from the G20 summit in Bali was Russian President Vladimir Putin. His battered image with much of the world was on full display during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's video address to G20 leaders. Fallout from the conflict, including surging food and fuel prices was high on the agenda at the summit. During their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 gathering, US President Joe Biden thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for Ankara's efforts on the Black Sea grain deal. Biden also reiterated his support for Türkiye's desire to purchase F16s. Erdogan also met with the host of the Summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and other leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. So what was achieved during the G20's first summit since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine? And how deep were the divisions among the biggest economies? Guests: Paul Roger Professor of Peace Studies at Bradford University Raffaello Pantucci Senior Fellow at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies