Countdown begins for FIFA World Cup 2022

The wait is almost over. The FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday as host Qatar takes on Ecuador in the opener. Over the next month, 32 teams from around the world will battle it out for the ultimate glory. Stars will be born and dreams inevitably shattered as millions of fans tune in, hoping their side can go all the way. Our Sports Correspondent Lance Santos reports from Doha. #qatar #worldcup #football