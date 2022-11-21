BizTech Share

B20 promotes collaboration among developed and emerging nations

Innovation, inclusiveness and collaboration… Global business leaders say these are the three pillars upon which the world can rebuild economic growth. Two thousand industry figures met in Bali this week for the B20 conference, a gathering of global business leaders that takes place just before the G20 summit. Our correspondent Melinda Nucifora sat down with the B20 chairperson, Shinta Kamdani. #B20 #Development #Sustainability