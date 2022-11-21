POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli leader Netanyahu to face cost of living crisis
02:05
BizTech
Israeli leader Netanyahu to face cost of living crisis
Veteran Israeli politician Benjamin Netanyahu was officially tasked with forming a government earlier this week, after he and his ultra-orthodox and nationalist allies emerged clear winners of this month's elections. Netanyahu has previously spent more than a decade in power, and is currently facing corruption charges. And now he's tasked with tackling Israel's affordability crisis. #Isreal #Netanyahu #Bibi
November 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?