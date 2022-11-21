POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World population hit 8B in November, UN estimates
07:54
BizTech
World population hit 8B in November, UN estimates
The UN estimates the world's population passed 8B last week. While that means people having been living longer thanks to better healthcare, it also raises questions about how a growing population will affect both economies and the environment for the years to come. Tayyibe Aydin reports. For more on this, we spoke to John Wilmoth, who is the population division director at the United Nations' Department of Economic and Social Affairs. #WorldPopulation #Sustainability #8Billion
November 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?