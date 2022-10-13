World Share

Can Moldova Escape Russian Dependence?

Amid Russia’s onslaught in Ukraine, very little attention is being paid to the under-siege country’s much smaller neighbour Moldova. Once part of the Soviet Union, Moldova remains under Moscow’s influence, but not on friendly terms especially since it began courting the EU in 2014. On top of consequent Russian embargoes and other punishments Moldova’s faced over those eight years, Moscow is now apparently witholding the gas supplies that Moldova wholly depends on. Threatening livelihoods and political stability, as the forecast bitter winter approaches. Guests: Klaus Larres Professor of History and International Affairs, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Lucia Scripcari Analyst on Moldovan Domestic and Foreign Policy Thomas O'Donnell Energy and Geopolitics Analyst