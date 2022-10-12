POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cuba asks for US assistance, despite refusing it under the US embargo
26:00
World
After Hurricane Ian took its toll on the Caribbean island, Havana requested assistance from the United States. Will US policy toward Havana change after three decades of the trade embargo? Guests: Manolo De Los Santos Co-executive Director of the People's Forum Julio M Shiling Director of Patria de Marti Stephen Wilkinson International Relations Lecturer at the University of Buckingham
October 12, 2022
