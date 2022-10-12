What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Putin says Europe's looming energy crisis is not Russia's fault

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Europe is to blame for its own energy crisis. Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Putin warned Russia would not supply energy resources to countries that choose to cap oil prices. Hafez Abdo from the University of Nottingham Energy Institute unpacks Europe’s energy crisis and whether Putin has a point on this issue. #EUEnergyCrisis #Putin #PriceCaps