October 13, 2022
03:42
03:42
More Videos
NATO pledges continued support for Ukraine against Russia’s attacks
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned Russia's wave of missile strikes on Ukraine. He said the western alliance would continue to support the Ukrainian people against Moscow’s aggressions. Stefano Pontecorvo, a former NATO senior representative, looks at how the organisation’s assistance has helped Kiev weather the Kremlin’s attacks. #JensStoltenberg #Ukraine #NATO
More Videos