Can an early election in Malaysia solve its political strife?
26:00
World
Can an early election in Malaysia solve its political strife?
With its constitutionality called into doubt, the Malaysian administration claims that a new referendum will correct government dysfunction. However, the opposition claims that a November election would endanger voters while shielding governing party members charged and convicted of corruption. First, we speak with a Former Malaysian MP and member of the Democratic Action Party who is suing the government for breaching the constitution. Then we debate with our other guests for more. Guests: Charles Santiago Former Member of Malaysian Parliament Ong Kian Ming Malaysia's Ex-Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry KK Tan Columnist and Political Analyst Hafidzi Razali Senior Analyst for Bower Asia Group
October 13, 2022
